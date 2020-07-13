Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 1:20 p.m.

KODIAK 100-NOSE LANDING GEAR

BOISE — U.S. officials said Monday that the nose landing gear on backcountry aircraft built in northern Idaho and flown around the world can crack, and that it will require aircraft owners to regularly inspect the parts or replace them. By Keith Ridler. Upcoming 400 words. With AP Photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION PILL

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 700 words. With AP Photo.

SEATTLE POLICE-BUDGET

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday blasted the City Council’s plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead proposed transferring a list of functions like the 911 Call Center and parking enforcement out of the agency’s budget. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 500 words. With AP Photos.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a non-lethal round fired by a federal law enforcement officer, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. In a statement late Sunday, Wheeler said that he spoke with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams of the investigation. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 400 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

DEPUTY SHOT: Deputy shot twice while searching for stolen motorcycle