Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon reports 332 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say 332 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported and two more people with COVID-19 have died. The Oregon Health Authority says the latest people to die are a 86-year-old woman in Malheur County with underlying conditions and a 93-year-old woman in Washington County. More than half of the new cases were reported in three counties. Malheur had 71 cases, Multnomah had 70 and Washington had 35. Oregon has had 12,170 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. There have been 234 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus.

Tear gas used on Portland protesters, 1 man injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions on people protesting near Portland’s federal courthouse during a demonstration that started Saturday night. Police say federal officers at the courthouse asked for help from city police about 2 a.m. Sunday after protesters resisted arrest and threw bottles. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that friends and family of a demonstrator say the 26-year-old man was struck in the head and injured by an impact munition fired by authorities. One person was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully pointing a laser.

Conservation groups upset by North Cascades grizzly decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.

Most of Seattle council pledges to support police defunding

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.

Police chief increases community engagement division

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About six weeks into his job as Portland’s police chief, Chuck Lovell has decided to boost the Police Bureau’s Community Engagement Division. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it will have a captain overseeing one sergeant and five officers starting in August. Lovell previously worked as the captain of community engagement and had one officer in the approximately 950-member force. Lovell said Thursday he hopes the additional officers will allow for a “more robust capability to connect with the community.”

Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying to convince voters that the rare looting and violence that marred largely peaceful social justice protests foretell a wave of mayhem to come if Democrats are elected in November. Democrats say the tactic is designed to distract voters from President Donald Trump’s failures over the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. The GOP spearhead comes with polls showing that Trump’s reelection and Republican control of the Senate may be in jeopardy in November’s voting. It also follows weeks of protests after the killing of George Floyd by police and a response by Trump that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a “symbol of hate.”