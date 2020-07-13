Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL BELLEVUE SHOOTING

Police: 2 dead after disturbance at suburban Seattle party

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a domestic disturbance led to the deaths of two men at a party at an apartment building in suburban Seattle. Bellevue police say a male relative of the 22-year-old woman hosting Saturday’s party stabbed her and two other people. Then they say one of the stabbing victims, a 24-year-old from Bend, Oregon, shot and killed the 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien. A 21-year-old man from Renton also died after being stabbed. The party’s host was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday. The Bend, Oregon stabbing victim was in stable condition Sunday. Police are investigating what led up to a disturbance.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Tear gas used on Portland protesters, 1 man injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions on people protesting near Portland’s federal courthouse during a demonstration that started Saturday night. Police say federal officers at the courthouse asked for help from city police about 2 a.m. Sunday after protesters resisted arrest and threw bottles. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that friends and family of a demonstrator say the 26-year-old man was struck in the head and injured by an impact munition fired by authorities. One person was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully pointing a laser.

SEATTLE MAYOR-RECALL EFFORT

Judge: Petition to recall Seattle mayor can move forward

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has approved a petition for an election to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. The Seattle Times reports the ruling Friday on charges filed by a group of five people last month comes after weeks of local protests against racism and police brutality — sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The petitioners must, within 180 days, collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25% of the votes cast in the last election. In this case, signatures from more than 50,000 Seattle voters would be needed. Durkan’s chief of staff, Stephanie Formas, said the mayor “consistently has acted to protect the City’s public health and safety and to respect the constitutional rights to peaceful protesters.”

AP-US-GRIZZLIES-NORTH-CASCADES

Conservation groups upset by North Cascades grizzly decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-SPENDING-TRIBES

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

Final body recovered from Idaho airplane collision over lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the final body of eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho on July 5. The last body was found inside one of the wrecked aircraft on the bottom of Lake Coeur d’Alene and recovered Thursday. The body was turned over to the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office. One of the aircraft with six people aboard was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake. The second airplane was a Cessna 206 carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DEFUNDING POLICE

Most of Seattle council pledges to support police defunding

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.

AMAZON-HOMELESS SHELTER

Amazon’s homeless shelter faces Seattle crisis, criticism

SEATTLE (AP) — A homeless shelter built on Amazon’s perfectly manicured urban Seattle campus is a major civic contribution that pushes the company to face the crisis and criticism in the hometown it has rapidly transformed. Believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate office building, Amazon’s partnership housing a local nonprofit could be seen as the company’s answer to criticism that it hasn’t given back enough to the city. But the Mary’s Place family homeless shelter also serves as a stark display of have-and-have-nots. Some blame Amazon’s explosive growth for making living in Seattle too costly.

1916-RACIST RULING OVERTURNED

Washington justices void 1916 tribal rights ruling as racist

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s Supreme Court has vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman, calling the decision racist. The justices unanimously said they were compelled to correct the decision because “such past opinions can continue to perpetrate injustice by their very existence.” Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the state’s first Native American justice, read the decision from the bench. The 1916 case concerned Alec Towessnute, a Yakama Nation member arrested after using a gaff hook, a traditional tribal fishing method, near Prosser, about 5 miles outside the reservation. The court’s ruling allowed him to be prosecuted despite the tribe’s treaty on fishing rights.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL-BAD WATER

Bacteria found in water at Washington psychiatric hospital

Seattle (AP) — Bacteria found in the water at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital means no one can take showers or wash hands, at a time when COVID-19 is on the rise. At least 33 workers and eight staff have tested positive for the virus at Western State Hospital, and on Thursday officials notified staff that test results found E coli in the facility’s water. A spokesperson said two buildings tested positive for bacteria during routine monthly testing this week. There were no reports of illness from the water, she said. Out of an abundance of caution, a boil-water notice was issued.