WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-4-1
(two, four, one)Hit 5
02-07-22-35-38
(two, seven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000Keno
05-07-10-12-13-14-18-20-21-25-38-44-47-50-51-54-64-66-70-76
(five, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-six)Lotto
02-31-40-41-42-47
(two, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 millionMatch 4
01-05-19-21
(one, five, nineteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $91 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $87 million