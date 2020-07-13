Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Monday, Jul. 13 9:00 AM Protest over ICE directive targeting international students – UAW academic workers protest outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Seattle against a directive to ‘remove thousands of international students and scholars from campuses this fall’

Location: 1000 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.uaw4121.org/, https://twitter.com/UAW4121

Contacts: Bergen Kenny, Brightline Communications, bergen@brightlinecomms.com

Monday, Jul. 13 9:30 AM Seattle mayor and police chief announce initial 2021 budget actions to ‘transform SPD’ – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief of Police Carmen Best announce initial actions to transfer current law enforcement functions out of the Seattle Police Department, as well as preliminary reductions to the 2021 budget, via virtual press conference. Mayor Durkan and Chief Best discuss the ‘near dozen different issues that SPD is evaluating to make further recommendations, which includes evaluating 800,000 911 calls, booking and arrests data, specialized units, and civilian, nonprofit, and government programs that could be expanded’

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Join the Webex conference room here: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec113133354699d5dc7f20e9d5706a939; Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization; The conference will start at 9:30 a.m.;Press, please join the call at 9:15 a.m * Instructions for Q&A; If you would like to ask a question, you must log in to the teleconference via WebEx. We will not be taking questions via phone; if you would like to ask a question please RSVP Email: anthony.derrick@seattle.gov and please include your name, news organization and if you want to ask a question; We will control muting from our system. You do not need to mute yourself; When we call on you, announce your name and news organization. Please do not ask if we can hear you. If your question is for a specific person, please include that information, as well; If you are unable to join through WebEx, you may listen in via phone: 1-408-418-9388, Access code: 146 186 4179

Monday, Jul. 13 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Monday, Jul. 13 1:00 PM ‘U.S. Elections and the Politicization of Voting?’ webinar – ‘U.S. Elections and the Politicization of Voting?’ webinar with Secretaries of State Katie Hobbs (Arizona), Jocelyn Benson (Michigan) and Kim Wyman (Washington state)

Weblinks: http://www.chathamhouse.org, https://twitter.com/ChathamHouse

Contacts: Chatham House press, pressoffice@chathamhouse.org, +44 (0) 20 7957 5739

Wednesday, Jul. 15 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks on ‘Housing Not Handcuffs’ webinar – ‘Housing Not Handcuffs: Hope for Change at the Federal Level’ webinar hosted by the National Low Center on Homelessness and Poverty, with Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal highlighting her Housing Is A Human Right Act, and other efforts to lay the basis for shifting resource allocation from law enforcement to housing and social services. Other speakers include Center for Budget and Policy Priorities Senior Fellow Ann Oliva; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Senior Policy Counsel Francine Friedman and Public Policy Specialist Christina Barone; Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Communications and Public Policy Vice President Cathy Alderman; and National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty Legal Director Eric Tars

Weblinks: http://www.nlchp.org, https://twitter.com/nlchphomeless

Contacts: Crys Letona, NLCHP communications, cletona@nlchp.org

Wednesday, Jul. 15 – Friday, Jul. 17 USENIX ATC Annual Technical Conference held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.usenix.org/, https://twitter.com/usenix

Contacts: USENIX conferences, conference@usenix.org, 1 510 528 8649