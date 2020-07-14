BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

BOEING ORDERS

Boeing reported Tuesday that customers canceled orders for 60 of its grounded 737 Max jets in June, and the aircraft maker removed another 123 planes from its backlog because of doubts that the deals will be completed. By David Koenig. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington officials on Tuesday released a new death data report that includes different categories of deaths related to COVID-19. SENT: 270 words.

POLICE WOUNDED PURSUIT

BOTHELL, Wash. — Investigators said Tuesday they are looking into what prompted gunfire that left one police officer dead and another injured during an overnight pursuit in a Seattle suburb. SENT: 270 words.

MED VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE RACE

The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday — as the shots are poised to begin key final testing. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MONTANA NURSING HOME

BILLINGS, Mont. — It was meant to be a last line of defense to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus spread across the United States: Montana officials offered free testing in May for staff and residents at assisted living and long-term care facilities. By Matthew Brown and Amy Beth Hanson. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON SMART SHOPPING CART

NEW YORK — Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC MLS SOUNDERS FIRE

Rookie Mauricio Pineda scored in the 84th minute to give the Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in the MLS is Back tournament. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SHIPYARD SEX HARASSMENT: 13 disciplined, 2 fired in shipyard sexual harassment probe.

KENT SHOOTINGS: 6 injured in shooting near bus stop in Kent, Washington.

WOLVES ATTACK CATTLE: Wedge wolf pack attacks 7 cattle in northeast Washington.

TEEN SHOT: Teen injured in shooting at Target in Renton.