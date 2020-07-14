Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new statewide COVID-19 safety mandates — a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people and a requirement that people wear face coverings outside if they can not socially distance. The rules announced Monday emerge as the state’s coronavirus case count continues to escalate. Oregon reported more cases last week than it did during the entire month of May. As of Sunday, Oregon has had a total of 12,170 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll reached 234. Recent projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach up to to 3,600 in the coming weeks.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acting quickly after the death of George Floyd, Oregon has publicly named bad apples among law enforcement. It lists over 1,700 people whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state. The online posting last week happened after the Oregon Legislature created a law requiring a statewide online public database of records for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended. Other states are moving in the same direction but the United States lacks an official national database. A non-profit created one and says more work is needed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was critically injured after being hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal officer. Oregon’s top federal prosecutor said the investigation will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General. Bystander video shows protester Donovan LaBella collapsing and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside Portland’s federal courthouse fired at him. LaBella was standing with his arms in the air holding a large speaker when he was hit. Portland’s mayor, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon’s two senators have condemned the shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say 332 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported and two more people with COVID-19 have died. The Oregon Health Authority says the latest people to die are a 86-year-old woman in Malheur County with underlying conditions and a 93-year-old woman in Washington County. More than half of the new cases were reported in three counties. Malheur had 71 cases, Multnomah had 70 and Washington had 35. Oregon has had 12,170 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. There have been 234 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus.