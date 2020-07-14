Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Officials said one officer was fatally shot and another was wounded in Washington during a traffic stop. A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 p.m. PST said two Bothell officers were down following a pursuit. During a press conference, Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson said one of the officers was killed. Bothell Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila told KING-TV one of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in “satisfactory” condition. It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Bothell police said the armed suspect was wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is blasting the City Council’s plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead proposed transferring a list of functions out of the police budget. Monday’s statement by Durkan comes after weeks of street protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Calls to defund the Seattle police grew louder after protesters were hit with pepper spray and flash bombs during demonstrations. Durkan wants to reduce the 2021 budget by about $76 million by transferring a number of non-officer functions out of the department. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says eliminating half the department would risk public safety.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police say six people have been shot in a suburb south of Seattle. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Monday evening that five males ranging in age from 16 to 49 were brought to the medical center. She says two were in critical condition and three were in serious condition. KOMO-TV reports officers were called around 6 p.m. to South Kent/Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway South in Kent for a possible shooting. KOMO’s helicopter over the scene showed a heavy police presence near a bus stop. Police say Three people have been detained and are being questioned, and it’s unclear if they are suspects.

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people, or their families, who were hurt or killed in Seattle protests over the past six weeks have filed financial claims against the city of Seattle, King County and Washington state, alleging excessive force by police or failure to secure the safety of peaceful protesters. The Seattle Times reports the claims, to which the governments have 60 days to respond, are the first step in filing lawsuits. The claimants say they, or their loved ones, were hit by cars, shot, pepper sprayed, tear-gassed, put in chokeholds or knocked unconscious. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s chief of staff Stephanie Formas said the city does not usually comment on pending claims or lawsuits.