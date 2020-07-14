Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastián Blanco scored seven minutes apart midway through the second half, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had a first-half penalty saved, and the Portland Timbers opened the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy. Hernandez missed on the penalty in the 12th minute as his attempt was smothered by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark. Hernandez finally scored his first goal for the Galaxy in the 88th, but the Galaxy were unable to pull even in the closing minutes.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — The Portland Thorns will face top-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup after wrapping up the group stage with a scoreless draw with the rival OL Reign. The Thorns were winless in the opening round to finish last among the eight teams playing in the tournament. Monday was the final day of the group stage matches at Utah’s Zions Bank Stadium. All eight teams in the tournament advance to the knockout round.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football. Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits.