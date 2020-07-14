Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO MASKS

BOISE — Idaho healthcare leaders pleaded for mask mandates across the state on Tuesday, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases that will otherwise overwhelm hospitals. The officials —from five of the largest medical care providers in southwestern Idaho — also urged Idaho residents to push for mask mandates by calling, emailing and writing local and state government leaders. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

KODIAK 100-NOSE LANDING GEAR

BOISE — U.S. officials say the nose landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho and flown all over the world could fail and cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 518 words.

WOLVES ATTACK CATTLE

SALEM — The Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to nearly a dozen since May 11. SENT: 221 words.

ALSO:

OFFICER SHOT-CHARGES: Idaho man charged with 5 felonies after deputy shot, wounded