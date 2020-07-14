Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Masks outside part of new Oregon COVID-19 safety measures

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new statewide COVID-19 safety mandates — a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people and a requirement that people wear face coverings outside if they can not socially distance. The rules announced Monday emerge as the state’s coronavirus case count continues to escalate. Oregon reported more cases last week than it did during the entire month of May. As of Sunday, Oregon has had a total of 12,170 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll reached 234. Recent projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach up to to 3,600 in the coming weeks.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-POLICE-DATABASE

Oregon, other states putting names of ousted police online

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acting quickly after the death of George Floyd, Oregon has publicly named bad apples among law enforcement. It lists over 1,700 people whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state. The online posting last week happened after the Oregon Legislature created a law requiring a statewide online public database of records for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended. Other states are moving in the same direction but the United States lacks an official national database. A non-profit created one and says more work is needed.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Justice Department to investigate Portland protest shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was critically injured after being hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal officer. Oregon’s top federal prosecutor said the investigation will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General. Bystander video shows protester Donovan LaBella collapsing and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside Portland’s federal courthouse fired at him. LaBella was standing with his arms in the air holding a large speaker when he was hit. Portland’s mayor, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon’s two senators have condemned the shooting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 332 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say 332 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported and two more people with COVID-19 have died. The Oregon Health Authority says the latest people to die are a 86-year-old woman in Malheur County with underlying conditions and a 93-year-old woman in Washington County. More than half of the new cases were reported in three counties. Malheur had 71 cases, Multnomah had 70 and Washington had 35. Oregon has had 12,170 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. There have been 234 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Tear gas used on Portland protesters, 1 man injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions on people protesting near Portland’s federal courthouse during a demonstration that started Saturday night. Police say federal officers at the courthouse asked for help from city police about 2 a.m. Sunday after protesters resisted arrest and threw bottles. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that friends and family of a demonstrator say the 26-year-old man was struck in the head and injured by an impact munition fired by authorities. One person was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully pointing a laser.

AP-US-GRIZZLIES-NORTH-CASCADES

Conservation groups upset by North Cascades grizzly decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-SPENDING-TRIBES

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HOMELAND SECURITY

Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.