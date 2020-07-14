Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE WOUNDED-PURSUIT

Police: 1 officer dead, another hurt in pursuit shooting

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Officials said one officer was fatally shot and another was wounded in Washington during a traffic stop. A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 p.m. PST said two Bothell officers were down following a pursuit. During a press conference, Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson said one of the officers was killed. Bothell Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila told KING-TV one of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in “satisfactory” condition. It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Bothell police said the armed suspect was wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants.

SEATTLE POLICE-BUDGET

Seattle mayor, City Council at odds over 50% police cut

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is blasting the City Council’s plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead proposed transferring a list of functions out of the police budget. Monday’s statement by Durkan comes after weeks of street protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Calls to defund the Seattle police grew louder after protesters were hit with pepper spray and flash bombs during demonstrations. Durkan wants to reduce the 2021 budget by about $76 million by transferring a number of non-officer functions out of the department. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says eliminating half the department would risk public safety.

FIVE SHOT-SEATTLE SUBURB

Officials: 6 hurt in suburban Seattle shooting

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police say six people have been shot in a suburb south of Seattle. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Monday evening that five males ranging in age from 16 to 49 were brought to the medical center. She says two were in critical condition and three were in serious condition. KOMO-TV reports officers were called around 6 p.m. to South Kent/Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway South in Kent for a possible shooting. KOMO’s helicopter over the scene showed a heavy police presence near a bus stop. Police say Three people have been detained and are being questioned, and it’s unclear if they are suspects.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FINANCIAL CLAIMS

12 protesters file claims against Seattle, county, state

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people, or their families, who were hurt or killed in Seattle protests over the past six weeks have filed financial claims against the city of Seattle, King County and Washington state, alleging excessive force by police or failure to secure the safety of peaceful protesters. The Seattle Times reports the claims, to which the governments have 60 days to respond, are the first step in filing lawsuits. The claimants say they, or their loved ones, were hit by cars, shot, pepper sprayed, tear-gassed, put in chokeholds or knocked unconscious. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s chief of staff Stephanie Formas said the city does not usually comment on pending claims or lawsuits.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL GUARD

Inslee requests extension of National Guard COVID-19 mission

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is requesting an extension of the state National Guard’s to continue their work on missions related to the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter sent to the Trump administration Monday, the Democratic governor requested an extension of federal authority and funding for the National Guard emergency response operations through December 31, citing the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. In the letter, Inslee notes that currently more than 1,000 guard members are assisting with food banks as well as contact tracing of the pandemic and operating community-based test sites.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Justice Department to investigate Portland protest shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was critically injured after being hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal officer. Oregon’s top federal prosecutor said the investigation will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General. Bystander video shows protester Donovan LaBella collapsing and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside Portland’s federal courthouse fired at him. LaBella was standing with his arms in the air holding a large speaker when he was hit. Portland’s mayor, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon’s two senators have condemned the shooting.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-POLICE-DATABASE

Oregon, other states putting names of ousted police online

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acting quickly after the death of George Floyd, Oregon has publicly named bad apples among law enforcement. It lists over 1,700 people whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state. The online posting last week happened after the Oregon Legislature created a law requiring a statewide online public database of records for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended. Other states are moving in the same direction but the United States lacks an official national database. A non-profit created one and says more work is needed.

FEDERAL EXECUTION-VICTIMS’ FAMILY

Victims’ relatives most vocal opponents of man’s execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago are among the most vocal opponents to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. Now, family members say their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALASKA AIRLINES-PASSENGER ARRESTED

Police: Man arrested over threatening others on flight

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested a man accused of threatening other passengers on a flight to Chicago late Saturday night. Video from a passenger shows the man walking in the aisle and shouting that he would kill everyone on board “in the name of Jesus.” The Seattle Times reported that the incident occurred shortly after Alaska Airlines Flight 422 left Seattle. Police say the man was unarmed and no one was injured. The flight crew, two passengers and a law enforcement officer who happened to be on board quickly subdued the man. The plane returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport where he was arrested. He was booked on suspicion of harassment.

FATAL BELLEVUE SHOOTING

Police: 2 dead after disturbance at suburban Seattle party

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a domestic disturbance led to the deaths of two men at a party at an apartment building in suburban Seattle. Bellevue police say a male relative of the 22-year-old woman hosting Saturday’s party stabbed her and two other people. Then they say one of the stabbing victims, a 24-year-old from Bend, Oregon, shot and killed the 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien. A 21-year-old man from Renton also died after being stabbed. The party’s host was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday. The Bend, Oregon stabbing victim was in stable condition Sunday. Police are investigating what led up to a disturbance.