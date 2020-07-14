AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 5:00 PM POSTPONED: Oregon Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees announced – POSTPONED: Oregon Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees announced ahead of this year’s induction ceremony * Previous inductees include Chris Botti, Robert Cray, Dandy Warhols, Everclear, The Kingsmen, Pink Martini, Dan Reed Network, Paul Revere & The Raiders and Elliott Smith * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tony Starlight Showroom, 1125 Southeast Madison Street, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.omhof.org, https://twitter.com/OMHOF, #oregonmusichalloffame

Contacts: Terry Currier, Oregon Music Hall of Fame, terry@omhof.org, 1 503 231 8943

Wednesday, Jul. 15 New face covering requirements come into effect in Oregon – New requirements come into effect in Oregon requiring face coverings to be worn in outdoor public spaces when six feet of distance cannot be maintained, and prohibiting indoor social get-togethers of over 10 people. Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the new requirements Tuesday, citing the ‘alarming rise’ in coronavirus (COVID-19) case counts across Oregon over the last several weeks

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Thursday, Jul. 16 2:00 PM Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds virtual town hall for Multnomah County, OR, constituents

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386