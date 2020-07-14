Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon legislative committee unanimously approved of the distribution of one-time $500 relief checks to people who are still waiting for unemployment benefits on Tuesday. By Sara Cline. UPCOMING: 500 words by 6 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has set a tentative Sept. 14 start date for the 2020-21 academic year, but the state’s largest district will only have students attend in-person classes two days per week, if at all. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28 and he warned there is a “significant risk” that parts of the economy may have to be closed again if coronavirus activity continues to climb. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 720 words.

IN BRIEF:

