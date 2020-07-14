WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

Keno

02-05-09-12-15-16-21-22-26-28-30-31-33-36-40-41-44-68-70-77

(two, five, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-seven)

Match 4

01-13-16-19

(one, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

06-26-55-56-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(six, twenty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $87 million