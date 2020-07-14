AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 14 11:30 AM Washington Post Live discussion with Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal – Washington Post Live ‘Race in America’ online discussion, with Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal discussing her new book, ‘Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change’

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming begins at 11:30 a.m. ET at wapo.st/pramilajayapal

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen tours the Possession Sound Preserve with Whidbey Camano Land Trust staff to learn about the new preserve and the Land Trust’s efforts to make it accessible to the public, 7100 Humphrey Rd, Clinton, WA (3:00 PM PDT); visits the recently reopened Good Cheer Two Thrift Store, 11041 WA-525, Clinton, WA (4:00 PM PDT); and visits the new WhidbeyHealth Walk-in Clinic, which provides more accessible health care services to residents of and visitors to South Whidbey Island, 11245 WA-525, Clinton, WA (4:25 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn during these events. Please RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 15 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks on ‘Housing Not Handcuffs’ webinar – ‘Housing Not Handcuffs: Hope for Change at the Federal Level’ webinar hosted by the National Low Center on Homelessness and Poverty, with Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal highlighting her Housing Is A Human Right Act, and other efforts to lay the basis for shifting resource allocation from law enforcement to housing and social services. Other speakers include Center for Budget and Policy Priorities Senior Fellow Ann Oliva; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Senior Policy Counsel Francine Friedman and Public Policy Specialist Christina Barone; Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Communications and Public Policy Vice President Cathy Alderman; and National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty Legal Director Eric Tars

Weblinks: http://www.nlchp.org, https://twitter.com/nlchphomeless

Contacts: Crys Letona, NLCHP communications, cletona@nlchp.org

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 15 – Friday, Jul. 17 USENIX ATC Annual Technical Conference held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.usenix.org/, https://twitter.com/usenix

Contacts: USENIX conferences, conference@usenix.org, 1 510 528 8649