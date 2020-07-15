BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new report looking at the impact of opening Washington schools in the fall says that various measures — including masks and physical distancing — may be able to ensure that sending students back to the classroom doesn’t increase transmission of the coronavirus, but only if community-wide activity of COVID-19 remains low. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 570 words.

GRIZZLIES NORTH CASCADES

SEATTLE — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state added 71,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate dropped from 15.1% to 9.8%, the biggest month-to-month drop in 30 years, authorities said Wednesday. SENT: 320 words.

INSLEE EMERGENCY POWERS

SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. judge in Spokane has firmly rejected a water park’s challenge to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 330 words.

KING COUNTY SHERIFF

SEATTLE — King County would switch to an appointed rather than an elected sheriff and the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight would be granted subpoena power to investigate the Sheriff’s Office, under new proposals before the Metropolitan King County Council. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF

MICROSOFT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors.

PRINCIPAL SEX MISCONDUCT: Ex-principal sentenced for sexual misconduct with student.

ASIAN HORNETS TRAPPING: Additional traps for Asian giant hornets set in Bellingham.

JUMP IN RIVER FATAL: Teen dies after jumping off bridge into Snoqualmie River.