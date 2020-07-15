Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho healthcare leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. The officials from the five largest medical care providers in southwestern Idaho also urged residents to push local and state government leaders for mandates. Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed: Spokeswoman Marissa Morrison says he has no plans for a mask mandate at this time. A tally by Johns Hopkins University shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks to more than 11,400.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been charged with five felonies after he allegedly fled from authorities and shot a police officer twice after being pulled over on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle. Matthew S. Kelly of Emmett is charged with aggravated battery, assault or battery on certain personnel, two counts of burglary and eluding arrest. Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett says a suspect fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with the deputy after being pulled over. Law enforcement agencies searched for about 90 minutes using drones and police dogs. The deputy was in stable condition following surgery.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials say the nose landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho and flown all over the world could fail and cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said owners of the $2.3 million Kodiak 100 airplanes built in Sandpoint will have to do an inspection beginning in mid-August. The FAA in the airworthiness directive says that if problem parts are found, they have to be replaced or regularly inspected going forward. Aircraft not meeting requirements in the directive would be grounded. The Kodiak 100 is designed to land on unpaved airstrips in remote areas.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to nearly a dozen since May 11. The Capital Press reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated and confirmed the depredations Saturday at a private ranch, a department spokeswoman said. She says all the cattle were hurt. The pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal with four earlier attacks. The department opted at that time not to cull the pack. The department has not made a decision on how to respond to the depredations confirmed Saturday.