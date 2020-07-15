Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching. The city prides itself on its progressive activism but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest. Deep divisions are emerging among elected officials and businesses are in free fall. President Donald Trump recently deployed federal agents to try to contain the chaos, shining a spotlight as they city struggles to find a way forward. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, large protests have given way to small groups that set fires and spray graffiti on buildings. They clash nightly with police who have used force that’s caused injuries.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon legislative committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the distribution of one-time $500 relief checks to people who are still waiting for unemployment benefits. The $35 million program, which could reach up to 70,000 people, was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise. The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 12,805. In addition there were seven new deaths, matching the state’s current record of deaths reported in a singe day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools has set a tentative Sept. 14 start date for the 2020-21 academic year. However, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s largest district will only have students attend in-person classes two days per week, if at all. And students and families should be ready to go online beginning Sept. 2, as teachers will offer individualized consultations and technology checks ahead of the Sept. 14 start date. District officials have outlined a plan for the coming year, but warn that students may not be allowed to physically return to classrooms unless public health officials give the go-ahead.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a rolling log in southwest Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 11 a.m. Sunday to a remote area West of Picket Creek, where they found Cody Anderson dead. Officers say Anderson had been hit “by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw,” based on information at the scene. No further details were provided. The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR and the Sheriff’s Office recovered Anderson’s body.