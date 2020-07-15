Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28. The pause _ implemented earlier this month _ was originally intended to be in place for two weeks for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various phases of a four-stage economic reopening plan. But Inslee said that rising case counts mean there is a “significant risk” that parts of the economy may have be closed again if the current trends don’t change.

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Seattle have identified a police officer shot and killed after a brief vehicle pursuit. Officer Jonathan Shoop started his law enforcement career with the Bothell Police Department just a little more than a year ago. He previously served in the Coast Guard. Investigators are looking into what prompted gunfire that left him dead and another officer wounded Monday night. Authorities arrested the suspect after a nearly six-hour search when they found him on a nearby roof where he had been hiding. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana memory care facility that didn’t carry out free coronavirus testing on its residents is reeling from an outbreak that has infected nearly everyone who lives there. Eight residents have died, accounting for almost a quarter of Montana’s 34 confirmed deaths. The outbreak illustrates that even the most common-sense preventive measures sometimes go unused during the pandemic. Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings was among 45 of the 289 assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Montana that initially declined the state’s call for testing. Its owner hasn’t directly answered questions about why it didn’t test residents and staff for the virus.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have completed a 10-month inquiry into sexual harassment allegations at a Puget Sound Naval Shipyard that led to 13 people being disciplined and two fired from their positions. The Kitsap Sun reported more than 150 interviews were conducted after a former employee of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton made the harassment claims in a September social media post. Brandon Hunt detailed pervasive sexual harassment she and others faced at Kitsap County’s largest employer. In addition to the two employees who were fired, the investigation resulted in two demotions, three reprimands and suspensions lasting between one and 10 days.