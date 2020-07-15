Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACK TO SCHOOL

BOISE — Many Idaho parents who want their kids to attend school online during the coronavirus pandemic can get computer equipment and even lunches provided by their school district. But they’ll need to supply plenty of time — the Boise School District estimates parents will need between two and four hours a day to help online students. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 863 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO MASKS

BOISE — Healthcare leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 606 words.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a district court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 519 words.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH-CASCADES

SEATTLE — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 411 words. With AP Photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

OLYMPIA — A new report looking at the impact of opening Washington schools in the fall says that various measures — including masks and physical distancing — may be able to ensure that sending students back to the classroom doesn’t increase transmission of the coronavirus, but only if community-wide activity of COVID-19 remains low. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 574 words.