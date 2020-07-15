Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO MASKS

Idaho healthcare leaders plead for coronavirus mask mandate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho healthcare leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. The officials from the five largest medical care providers in southwestern Idaho also urged residents to push local and state government leaders for mandates. Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed: Spokeswoman Marissa Morrison says he has no plans for a mask mandate at this time. A tally by Johns Hopkins University shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks to more than 11,400.

OFFICER SHOT-CHARGES

Idaho man charged with 5 felonies after deputy shot, wounded

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been charged with five felonies after he allegedly fled from authorities and shot a police officer twice after being pulled over on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle. Matthew S. Kelly of Emmett is charged with aggravated battery, assault or battery on certain personnel, two counts of burglary and eluding arrest. Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett says a suspect fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with the deputy after being pulled over. Law enforcement agencies searched for about 90 minutes using drones and police dogs. The deputy was in stable condition following surgery.

KODIAK 100-NOSE LANDING GEAR

FAA: Landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho can crack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials say the nose landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho and flown all over the world could fail and cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said owners of the $2.3 million Kodiak 100 airplanes built in Sandpoint will have to do an inspection beginning in mid-August. The FAA in the airworthiness directive says that if problem parts are found, they have to be replaced or regularly inspected going forward. Aircraft not meeting requirements in the directive would be grounded. The Kodiak 100 is designed to land on unpaved airstrips in remote areas.

WOLVES ATTACK CATTLE

Wedge wolf pack attacks 7 cattle in northeast Washington

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to nearly a dozen since May 11. The Capital Press reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated and confirmed the depredations Saturday at a private ranch, a department spokeswoman said. She says all the cattle were hurt. The pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal with four earlier attacks. The department opted at that time not to cull the pack. The department has not made a decision on how to respond to the depredations confirmed Saturday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Justice Department to investigate Portland protest shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was critically injured after being hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal officer. Oregon’s top federal prosecutor said the investigation will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General. Bystander video shows protester Donovan LaBella collapsing and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside Portland’s federal courthouse fired at him. LaBella was standing with his arms in the air holding a large speaker when he was hit. Portland’s mayor, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon’s two senators have condemned the shooting.

DEPUTY SHOT

Deputy shot twice while searching for stolen motorcycle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy is in critical condition after he was shot twice Monday morning while trying to arrest a suspect in connection with a stolen motorcycle. Officials didn’t release the name of the deputy or the suspect, but say the suspect was arrested a few hours later in a cornfield near Star. Sheriff Steve Bartlett says the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire after the deputy attempted to pull the suspect over and the suspect fled on foot.