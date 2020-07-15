Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching. The city prides itself on its progressive activism but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest. Deep divisions are emerging among elected officials and businesses are in free fall. President Donald Trump recently deployed federal agents to try to contain the chaos, shining a spotlight as they city struggles to find a way forward. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, large protests have given way to small groups that set fires and spray graffiti on buildings. They clash nightly with police who have used force that’s caused injuries.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

$500 relief checks OK’d for people waiting for benefits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon legislative committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the distribution of one-time $500 relief checks to people who are still waiting for unemployment benefits. The $35 million program, which could reach up to 70,000 people, was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise. The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 12,805. In addition there were seven new deaths, matching the state’s current record of deaths reported in a singe day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Portland students won’t have in-person full-time classes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools has set a tentative Sept. 14 start date for the 2020-21 academic year. However, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s largest district will only have students attend in-person classes two days per week, if at all. And students and families should be ready to go online beginning Sept. 2, as teachers will offer individualized consultations and technology checks ahead of the Sept. 14 start date. District officials have outlined a plan for the coming year, but warn that students may not be allowed to physically return to classrooms unless public health officials give the go-ahead.

AP-OR-FATAL LOGGING ACCIDENT

Man dies in logging accident in southwest Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a rolling log in southwest Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 11 a.m. Sunday to a remote area West of Picket Creek, where they found Cody Anderson dead. Officers say Anderson had been hit “by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw,” based on information at the scene. No further details were provided. The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR and the Sheriff’s Office recovered Anderson’s body.

TODDLER KILLED

Police no longer looking for motorist who killed toddler

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a search has been called off for the motorist who fatally struck a toddler on a Milwaukie residential street. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an unknown vehicle struck and killed 2-year-old Jack Barrett July 2 when he opened the door of his grandparents’ house on Southeast Wichita Avenue and wandered into the street. Police on Monday night said they had ended the search because they’ve determined the vehicle likely did not sustain much damage in the collision and the driver may not have been aware of what happened. They also said the child’s autopsy indicates that speeding was not a factor in the crash.

WOLVES ATTACK CATTLE

Wedge wolf pack attacks 7 cattle in northeast Washington

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to nearly a dozen since May 11. The Capital Press reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated and confirmed the depredations Saturday at a private ranch, a department spokeswoman said. She says all the cattle were hurt. The pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal with four earlier attacks. The department opted at that time not to cull the pack. The department has not made a decision on how to respond to the depredations confirmed Saturday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Masks outside part of new Oregon COVID-19 safety measures

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new statewide COVID-19 safety mandates — a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people and a requirement that people wear face coverings outside if they can not socially distance. The rules announced Monday emerge as the state’s coronavirus case count continues to escalate. Oregon reported more cases last week than it did during the entire month of May. As of Sunday, Oregon has had a total of 12,170 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll reached 234. Recent projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach up to to 3,600 in the coming weeks.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-POLICE-DATABASE

Oregon, other states putting names of ousted police online

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acting quickly after the death of George Floyd, Oregon has publicly named bad apples among law enforcement. It lists over 1,700 people whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state. The online posting last week happened after the Oregon Legislature created a law requiring a statewide online public database of records for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended. Other states are moving in the same direction but the United States lacks an official national database. A non-profit created one and says more work is needed.