Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Pause for phased reopening extended through July 28

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28. The pause _ implemented earlier this month _ was originally intended to be in place for two weeks for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various phases of a four-stage economic reopening plan. But Inslee said that rising case counts mean there is a “significant risk” that parts of the economy may have be closed again if the current trends don’t change.

Suburban Seattle officers shot, 1 fatally; suspect arrested

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Seattle have identified a police officer shot and killed after a brief vehicle pursuit. Officer Jonathan Shoop started his law enforcement career with the Bothell Police Department just a little more than a year ago. He previously served in the Coast Guard. Investigators are looking into what prompted gunfire that left him dead and another officer wounded Monday night. Authorities arrested the suspect after a nearly six-hour search when they found him on a nearby roof where he had been hiding. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Care home refused free tests. Now, nearly everyone has virus

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana memory care facility that didn’t carry out free coronavirus testing on its residents is reeling from an outbreak that has infected nearly everyone who lives there. Eight residents have died, accounting for almost a quarter of Montana’s 34 confirmed deaths. The outbreak illustrates that even the most common-sense preventive measures sometimes go unused during the pandemic. Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings was among 45 of the 289 assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Montana that initially declined the state’s call for testing. Its owner hasn’t directly answered questions about why it didn’t test residents and staff for the virus.

13 disciplined, 2 fired in shipyard sexual harassment probe

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have completed a 10-month inquiry into sexual harassment allegations at a Puget Sound Naval Shipyard that led to 13 people being disciplined and two fired from their positions. The Kitsap Sun reported more than 150 interviews were conducted after a former employee of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton made the harassment claims in a September social media post. Brandon Hunt detailed pervasive sexual harassment she and others faced at Kitsap County’s largest employer. In addition to the two employees who were fired, the investigation resulted in two demotions, three reprimands and suspensions lasting between one and 10 days.

Wedge wolf pack attacks 7 cattle in northeast Washington

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to nearly a dozen since May 11. The Capital Press reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated and confirmed the depredations Saturday at a private ranch, a department spokeswoman said. She says all the cattle were hurt. The pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal with four earlier attacks. The department opted at that time not to cull the pack. The department has not made a decision on how to respond to the depredations confirmed Saturday.

6 injured in shooting near bus stop in Kent, Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting Monday evening near a Metro bus stop in Kent, Washington. The Seattle Times reports that five of the victims — all males ranging from ages 16 to 49 — were taken to Harborview Medical Center, with two in critical condition and three in serious condition. The sixth person had a minor injury and was released at the scene. As of late Monday, Kent police had detained three people, but added that “it is unknown if they are suspects or their level of involvement.” Officials say they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Teen injured in shooting at Target in Renton, Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one teenager inside a Renton area Target. The Renton Police Department said officers were called to a Target at the Landing at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of the shooting, which happened after an argument. A 15-year-old teenager was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Investigators believe the suspect fled the area. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Seattle mayor, City Council at odds over 50% police cut

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is blasting the City Council’s plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead proposed transferring a list of functions out of the police budget. Monday’s statement by Durkan comes after weeks of street protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Calls to defund the Seattle police grew louder after protesters were hit with pepper spray and flash bombs during demonstrations. Durkan wants to reduce the 2021 budget by about $76 million by transferring a number of non-officer functions out of the department. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says eliminating half the department would risk public safety.

12 protesters file claims against Seattle, county, state

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people, or their families, who were hurt or killed in Seattle protests over the past six weeks have filed financial claims against the city of Seattle, King County and Washington state, alleging excessive force by police or failure to secure the safety of peaceful protesters. The Seattle Times reports the claims, to which the governments have 60 days to respond, are the first step in filing lawsuits. The claimants say they, or their loved ones, were hit by cars, shot, pepper sprayed, tear-gassed, put in chokeholds or knocked unconscious. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s chief of staff Stephanie Formas said the city does not usually comment on pending claims or lawsuits.