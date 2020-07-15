AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 New face covering requirements come into effect in Oregon – New requirements come into effect in Oregon requiring face coverings to be worn in outdoor public spaces when six feet of distance cannot be maintained, and prohibiting indoor social get-togethers of over 10 people. Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the new requirements Tuesday, citing the ‘alarming rise’ in coronavirus (COVID-19) case counts across the state over the last several weeks

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Thursday, Jul. 16 2:00 PM Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds virtual town hall for Multnomah County, OR, constituents

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Friday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Jul. 19 Brookings-Harbor Azalea Festival – Brookings-Harbor Azalea Festival, marking its upcoming 81st year with an Oregon Heritage Tradition designation by the Oregon Heritage Commission * Postponed from May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Azalea Park, 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Beth Dehn, Oregon Heritage Commission, Beth.Dehn@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0696 ; Greg Williams, Brookings Harbor Chamber President, orcoastchamber@gmail.com, 1 541 469 3181 ;