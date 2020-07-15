Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly two months of nightly protests that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching in Portland, Oregon, a city that prides itself on its progressive reputation but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 910 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

SALEM, Ore. — As the Warm Springs reservation goes without safe drinking water into the fourth week, Oregon state lawmakers have approved millions in emergency funding for repairs. SENT: 250 words.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new report looking at the impact of opening Washington schools in the fall says that various measures — including masks and physical distancing — may be able to ensure that sending students back to the classroom doesn’t increase transmission of the coronavirus, but only if community-wide activity of COVID-19 remains low. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 570 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARTS FUNDING: Lawmakers OK $50M for struggling arts/culture organizations.

PRINCIPAL SEX MISCONDUCT: Ex-principal sentenced for sexual misconduct with student.

DOCTOR TAPING PATIENTS: Ex-chiropractor accused of secretly taping patients.

MOTHER KILLED SON PLEA: Portland man accused of killing mother pleads not guilty.

