Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership meeting via Zoom

Wednesday, Jul. 15 11:00 AM The Hill hosts virtual event on the future of national security with Secretary of State Pompeo – ‘New Threats, New Defense: The Future of National Security’ online event hosted by The Hill, to explore America’s new baseline for its foreign policy and national security needs. Headlined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with other speakers including Democratic Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Adam Smith, Center for Srategic and International Studies Middle East Program Director Jon Alterman, German Marshall Fund Executive Vice President Derek Chollet, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Acting Director Peter Highnam, Lockheed Martin Space Strategy and Business Development Vice President Robert Lightfoot, American Enterprise Institute Foreign and Defense Policy Studies Senior Fellow Danielle Pletka, and Georgetown University Global Politics and Security Concentration Chair Nicole Bibbins Sedaca

Wednesday, Jul. 15 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks on ‘Housing Not Handcuffs’ webinar – ‘Housing Not Handcuffs: Hope for Change at the Federal Level’ webinar hosted by the National Low Center on Homelessness and Poverty, with Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal highlighting her Housing Is A Human Right Act, and other efforts to lay the basis for shifting resource allocation from law enforcement to housing and social services. Other speakers include Center for Budget and Policy Priorities Senior Fellow Ann Oliva; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Senior Policy Counsel Francine Friedman and Public Policy Specialist Christina Barone; Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Communications and Public Policy Vice President Cathy Alderman; and National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty Legal Director Eric Tars

Wednesday, Jul. 15 – Friday, Jul. 17 USENIX ATC Annual Technical Conference held virtually

Thursday, Jul. 16 9:00 AM Puget Sound Partnership meeting reconvenes via Zoom

Friday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Jul. 19 CANCELED: Bite of Seattle – CANCELED: Bite of Seattle event, featuring restaurants, cooking demonstrations, food product companies, entertainment stages with music, craft beer and cider tasting, arts and crafts vendors, and a kids area * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA

