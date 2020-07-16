BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory
VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a revised coronavirus restriction, limiting indoor and outdoor social gatherings for counties in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan to 10, down from 50. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 420 words.
VIRUS OUTBREAK PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL
SEATTLE — Officials at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are trying to get control of the latest coronavirus outbreak after four workers and one patient tested positive. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 300 words.
VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 437 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – the highest daily count in the state since the beginning of the outbreak – as Gov. Kate Brown said children will not have a “normal year” when school resumes. SENT: 300 words.
KLAMATH DAMS FERC RULING
Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has been planning for years to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon populations that have dwindled to almost nothing. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.
HEALTH CARE FRAUD
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha health clinic that offered unproven stem cell treatments for joint pain, erectile dysfunction and even Alzheimer’s disease bilked consumers in Iowa and Nebraska out of at least $2.8 million, state officials said Thursday. SENT: 540 words. With AP photos.
LGBTQ CANDIDATES
The number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the United States has more than doubled in the past four years — and those ranks could soon grow, thanks to a record field of LGBTQ candidates this year, according to new data from an advocacy and research group. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.
SPORTS
BBA—MARINERS RODRIGUEZ: Top Mariners prospect Rodriguez suffers wrist fracture.
IN BRIEF
RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND: Portland police arrest 9 and clear parks by federal court.
SHORELINE SUSPECT SHOT: Sheriff: Detectives kill man who stabbed passerby and dog.
BRIDGE CIVIL EMERGENCY: West Seattle Bridge declared a ‘civil emergency’ by mayor .
MAN SHOOTS GROUP: Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group.
OFFICER VEHICULAR ASSAULT: Police officer pleads not guilty to vehicular assault.
BOYFRIEND KILLED CHARGE: Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s death.
FATAL SHOOTING SAMMAMISH: Man fatally shot in Sammamish apartment.
