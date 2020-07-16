Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott of Kokomo was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos. Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed. Police in Boise, Idaho started an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Many Idaho parents who want their kids to attend school online during the coronavirus pandemic can get computer equipment and even lunches provided by their school district. But they’ll need to supply plenty of time — the Boise School District estimates parents will need between two and four hours a day to help online students. Spokesman Dan Hollar says the district has comprehensive plans to keep kids and staffers safe in school buildings. But Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says that the high rate of COVID-19 infections in the Boise region makes it nearly impossible to prevent the virus from spreading in schools.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot. The Republican governor filed the appeal Tuesday after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected his request to stay the order until the case is decided on its merits. The funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually. Initiative backer Reclaim Idaho says it has collected more than 5,000 online signatures since Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Wednesday giving notice that it intends file a federal lawsuit in 60 days unless the Interior Department resumes its efforts to reintroduce the apex predator. The group said the Endangered Species Act mandates the bears’ recovery. The administration scrapped the plans this month, saying local residents made clear they opposed having more grizzlies in the region.