Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general is fighting a federal judge’s order for Oregon to give more leeway to a group that seeks to change how the state carves up its electoral districts. U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said in his order that the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Kate Brown’s shutdown orders prevented the group, called People Not Politicians, from obtaining the required number of signatures by a July 2 deadline to put the issue on the ballot. The group said it collected only around 64,000 unverified signatures, when it needed to submit almost 150,000 by July 2 to put the proposed change to Oregon voters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching. The city prides itself on its progressive activism but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest. Deep divisions are emerging among elected officials and businesses are in free fall. President Donald Trump recently deployed federal agents to try to contain the chaos, shining a spotlight as they city struggles to find a way forward. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, large protests have given way to small groups that set fires and spray graffiti on buildings. They clash nightly with police who have used force that’s caused injuries.

SEATTLE (AP) — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Wednesday giving notice that it intends file a federal lawsuit in 60 days unless the Interior Department resumes its efforts to reintroduce the apex predator. The group said the Endangered Species Act mandates the bears’ recovery. The administration scrapped the plans this month, saying local residents made clear they opposed having more grizzlies in the region.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As the Warm Springs reservation goes without safe drinking water into the fourth week, Oregon state lawmakers have approved millions in emergency funding for repairs. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs issued a boil water notice June 25 after drinking water system failures left some residents with no running water at all. The reservation has issued more than a dozen such notices in the last year alone. Oregon’s emergency board this week unanimously approved $3.58 million from state reserves to start addressing the issue. The money will pass through the Oregon Business Development Department to the tribal government.