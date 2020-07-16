Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Detectives are searching for suspects accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Sammamish apartment late Wednesday night. The King County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old was shot inside an apartment at the Highland Garden Apartments in Sammamish. Authorities said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. King County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the area and used K9 crews to search for the shooters. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, investigators said.

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the United States has more than doubled in the past four years. And those ranks could soon grow thanks to a record field of LGBTQ candidates this year. That’s according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute. In a new report, the group tallies 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials at present, up from 417 in June 2016. The institute says 850 LGBTQ people are running for office this year, including several with strong chances of entering Congress. Yet the institute’s president, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, says that despite progress, LGBTQ people remain severely underrepresented in every state and at every level of government.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report looking at the impact of opening Washington schools in the fall says that various measures _ including masks and physical distancing _ may be able to ensure that sending students back to the classroom doesn’t increase transmission of the coronavirus, but only if community-wide activity of COVID-19 remains low. The report, based on King County data, showed various scenarios that included grouping students by age, physical distancing, wearing masks, as well as screening staff and students for symptoms daily. It found that reopening schools without any of the above countermeasures could lead to a doubling in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county between September and December.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Spokane has firmly rejected a water park’s challenge to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic. Slidewaters LLC, a water park in Chelan, sued the governor and the Department of Labor Industries last month, saying that Inslee abused his power in declaring the emergency and that the state’s restrictions were likely to prevent it from opening for the summer. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice previously rejected the park’s request for a restraining order that would have allowed it to open. Slidewaters nevertheless opened eight days later, on June 20. The park remains open, despite the threat of $10,000 or more in fines from the state.