Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will be beginning a season without Ichiro Suzuki or Felix Hernandez on the opening day roster for the first time in 20 years. Those two stars served as faces of the franchise for the past two decades while Seattle embarked on the longest postseason drought in major pro sports, last reaching the playoffs in Suzuki’s rookie season of 2001. But the Mariners believe they are on the cusp of having the kind of team that won’t need singular stars to attract fans. The likes of Kyle Lewis, Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn will get their chance during the shortened 60-game season.

BRADETON, Fla. (AP) — New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is checking in periodically from the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy. She is offering her thoughts on her rookie season at the WNBA bubble as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the first installment, Ionescu talks about arriving in Florida for the season and what she’s been up to over the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Mauricio Pineda scored in the 84th minute to give the Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the MLS is Back tournament. Pineda was wide open at the back post to catch Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei off guard after Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana scored in the 77th minute to knot the score at 1-all. Robert Beric’s goal put the Fire up after a scoreless first half.