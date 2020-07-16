Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TORTURED PET VIDEOS-SOCIAL MEDIA

Tortured pet videos posted on social media; woman arrested

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott of Kokomo was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos. Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed. Police in Boise, Idaho started an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACK TO SCHOOL

Parents weigh time and safety to make back-to-school choices

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Many Idaho parents who want their kids to attend school online during the coronavirus pandemic can get computer equipment and even lunches provided by their school district. But they’ll need to supply plenty of time — the Boise School District estimates parents will need between two and four hours a day to help online students. Spokesman Dan Hollar says the district has comprehensive plans to keep kids and staffers safe in school buildings. But Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says that the high rate of COVID-19 infections in the Boise region makes it nearly impossible to prevent the virus from spreading in schools.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot. The Republican governor filed the appeal Tuesday after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected his request to stay the order until the case is decided on its merits. The funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually. Initiative backer Reclaim Idaho says it has collected more than 5,000 online signatures since Monday.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

SEATTLE (AP) — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Wednesday giving notice that it intends file a federal lawsuit in 60 days unless the Interior Department resumes its efforts to reintroduce the apex predator. The group said the Endangered Species Act mandates the bears’ recovery. The administration scrapped the plans this month, saying local residents made clear they opposed having more grizzlies in the region.

OFFICER SHOT-CHARGES

Idaho man charged with 5 felonies after deputy shot, wounded

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been charged with five felonies after he allegedly fled from authorities and shot a police officer twice after being pulled over on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle. Matthew S. Kelly of Emmett is charged with aggravated battery, assault or battery on certain personnel, two counts of burglary and eluding arrest. Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett says a suspect fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with the deputy after being pulled over. Law enforcement agencies searched for about 90 minutes using drones and police dogs. The deputy was in stable condition following surgery.

KODIAK 100-NOSE LANDING GEAR

FAA: Landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho can crack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials say the nose landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho and flown all over the world could fail and cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said owners of the $2.3 million Kodiak 100 airplanes built in Sandpoint will have to do an inspection beginning in mid-August. The FAA in the airworthiness directive says that if problem parts are found, they have to be replaced or regularly inspected going forward. Aircraft not meeting requirements in the directive would be grounded. The Kodiak 100 is designed to land on unpaved airstrips in remote areas.