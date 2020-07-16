Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REDISTRICTING WRANGLE

Oregon AG appeals federal judge’s order on redistricting bid

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general is fighting a federal judge’s order for Oregon to give more leeway to a group that seeks to change how the state carves up its electoral districts. U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said in his order that the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Kate Brown’s shutdown orders prevented the group, called People Not Politicians, from obtaining the required number of signatures by a July 2 deadline to put the issue on the ballot. The group said it collected only around 64,000 unverified signatures, when it needed to submit almost 150,000 by July 2 to put the proposed change to Oregon voters.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching. The city prides itself on its progressive activism but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest. Deep divisions are emerging among elected officials and businesses are in free fall. President Donald Trump recently deployed federal agents to try to contain the chaos, shining a spotlight as they city struggles to find a way forward. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, large protests have given way to small groups that set fires and spray graffiti on buildings. They clash nightly with police who have used force that’s caused injuries.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

SEATTLE (AP) — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Wednesday giving notice that it intends file a federal lawsuit in 60 days unless the Interior Department resumes its efforts to reintroduce the apex predator. The group said the Endangered Species Act mandates the bears’ recovery. The administration scrapped the plans this month, saying local residents made clear they opposed having more grizzlies in the region.

WARM SPRINGS WATER

Lawmakers OK $3.6M for water fixes in Warm Springs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As the Warm Springs reservation goes without safe drinking water into the fourth week, Oregon state lawmakers have approved millions in emergency funding for repairs. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs issued a boil water notice June 25 after drinking water system failures left some residents with no running water at all. The reservation has issued more than a dozen such notices in the last year alone. Oregon’s emergency board this week unanimously approved $3.58 million from state reserves to start addressing the issue. The money will pass through the Oregon Business Development Department to the tribal government.

MURDER CHARGE-$10 DISPUTE

Man, 67, dies after dispute with neighbor over $10 in change

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 67-year-old Portland man has died after being hit in the head with a pistol by a neighbor who was mad the man had called him “cheap.” Damian Lucas is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Sloan. His attorney, Alexander Hamalian, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. According to court papers, Lucas was at Sloan’s house on July 2 to repay a $10 debt but only had a $20 bill. When Lucas asked for change, Sloan said he shouldn’t be cheap. Police say Lucas left and returned with a handgun and hit Sloan in the head. Sloan died July 10 in the hospital.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARTS FUNDING

Lawmakers OK $50M for struggling arts/culture organizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers have voted to distribute $50 million in federal relief funds to Oregon arts and culture organizations still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports legislators voted Tuesday to direct $24 million to individual organizations including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Oregon Symphony among others and another $26 million to county coalitions who can distribute funds to other local arts and culture organizations in need. The $50 million comes from the CARES Act, a federal coronavirus relief fund that distributed an estimated $2.45 billion to Oregon. The Joint Emergency Board of the Oregon State Legislature approved the bill Tuesday on a 19-1 vote.

DOCTOR TAPING PATIENTS

Ex-chiropractor accused of secretly taping patients

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a former chiropractor from Corvallis is under investigation for allegedly secretly taping patients during examinations. KOIN-TV reports the patients were women in their 20s and 30s, according to the Corvallis Police Department. Detectives working the investigation into Dr. William O’Donnell’s conduct said they recently received information indicating secret recordings took place between November 2013 and 2014 at Vertebrata Chiropractic. Any female patients of O’Donnell are urged to contact police. Vertebrata is no longer in business and a call to the business was met with a number out of service message.

MOTHER KILLED-SON PLEA

Portland man accused of killing mother pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show a Portland man accused of killing his 73-year-old mother believed she was possessed by demons. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 54-year-old Todd Carr pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Sharon Carr, who also went by Sharon Tate. He remains held without bail in the Multnomah County Detention Center. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Sharon Carr died of blunt force trauma and homicidal violence.