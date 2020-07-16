Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SHOOTING-SAMMAMISH

Man fatally shot in Sammamish apartment

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Detectives are searching for suspects accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Sammamish apartment late Wednesday night. The King County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old was shot inside an apartment at the Highland Garden Apartments in Sammamish. Authorities said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. King County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the area and used K9 crews to search for the shooters. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, investigators said.

LGBTQ CANDIDATES

Record number of LGBTQ candidates running for office in US

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the United States has more than doubled in the past four years. And those ranks could soon grow thanks to a record field of LGBTQ candidates this year. That’s according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute. In a new report, the group tallies 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials at present, up from 417 in June 2016. The institute says 850 LGBTQ people are running for office this year, including several with strong chances of entering Congress. Yet the institute’s president, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, says that despite progress, LGBTQ people remain severely underrepresented in every state and at every level of government.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Report: Various measures needed as WA schools eye reopening

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report looking at the impact of opening Washington schools in the fall says that various measures _ including masks and physical distancing _ may be able to ensure that sending students back to the classroom doesn’t increase transmission of the coronavirus, but only if community-wide activity of COVID-19 remains low. The report, based on King County data, showed various scenarios that included grouping students by age, physical distancing, wearing masks, as well as screening staff and students for symptoms daily. It found that reopening schools without any of the above countermeasures could lead to a doubling in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county between September and December.

INSLEE-EMERGENCY POWERS

US judge rejects challenge to Inslee’s emergency powers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Spokane has firmly rejected a water park’s challenge to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic. Slidewaters LLC, a water park in Chelan, sued the governor and the Department of Labor Industries last month, saying that Inslee abused his power in declaring the emergency and that the state’s restrictions were likely to prevent it from opening for the summer. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice previously rejected the park’s request for a restraining order that would have allowed it to open. Slidewaters nevertheless opened eight days later, on June 20. The park remains open, despite the threat of $10,000 or more in fines from the state.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

SEATTLE (AP) — A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Wednesday giving notice that it intends file a federal lawsuit in 60 days unless the Interior Department resumes its efforts to reintroduce the apex predator. The group said the Endangered Species Act mandates the bears’ recovery. The administration scrapped the plans this month, saying local residents made clear they opposed having more grizzlies in the region.

BOTHELL-OFFICER KILLED

Police: Man who killed Bothell officer claimed self-defense

SEATTLE (AP) — Court documents say a man arrested in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer claimed he fired in self-defense to keep his car, gun and marijuana from being seized. Henry Eugene Washington did not appear in court for an initial hearing Wednesday. Jail officials reported that he was medically unavailable; further information about his condition was not immediately available. King County District Judge Joe Campagna ordered Washington held without bail in the death of Bothell police officer Jonathan Shoop. The King County prosecutor’s office intends to file charges Friday.

WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT

Washington’s unemployment rate drops to 9.8% amid COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say Washington state added 71,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate dropped from 15.1% to 9.8%, the biggest month-to-month drop in 30 years. The state’s economy continues to be wracked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses are still closed or operating at reduced capacity. The Employment Security Department on Wednesday also announced that May’s preliminary estimated gain of 52,500 jobs was revised to a gain of 146,400 jobs. And officials said the state paid unemployment insurance benefits to 565,800 people in June, a decrease of 149,742 over the previous month.

MAYOR RECALL-SEATTLE

Seattle mayor asks judge to reconsider recall decision

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked a King County judge to reconsider her ruling to allow a recall petition to proceed against the mayor. Durkan argues the use of tear gas to disperse protesters was a decision made by police Chief Carmen Best and that it was reasonable. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Mary E. Roberts last week dismissed six claims against Durkan as insufficient for a recall, but allowed a seventh to go forward. That claim alleged Durkan failed to implement new policing policies after tear gas and other chemical agents were used on protesters.

AP-US-MICROSOFT-ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE

Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence. The change comes six weeks after the technology giant told about 50 news production contractors their tenures at MSN would not last beyond June 30. A Microsoft spokesperson tells The Seattle Times the company eliminated “a small number” of roles Monday across various departments, including MSN, but would not provide specific numbers. Since 2014, MSN has whittled its original news-gathering operation, instead partnering with other news sites and paying them to redistribute their content.

KING COUNTY SHERIFF

King County could make sheriff appointed rather than elected

SEATTLE (AP) — King County would switch to an appointed rather than an elected sheriff and the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight would be granted subpoena power to investigate the Sheriff’s Office, under new proposals before the Metropolitan King County Council. The Seattle Times reports both measures were recommended after an 18-month review to increase accountability and Sheriff’s Office oversight. If approved by the council in coming weeks, the measures would be placed on the November ballot for voter approval.