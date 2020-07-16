AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 16.

Thursday, Jul. 16 9:00 AM – Oregon Liquor Control Commission July meeting

To listen to the meeting, dial: 1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 406-420-205

Thursday, Jul. 16 1:30 PM Dem Reps. Debbie Dingell and Earl Blumenauer discuss coronavirus’ impact on independent restaurants – Democratic Reps. Debbie Dingell and Earl Blumenauer discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s effect on independent restaurants and legislation proposed to provide relief. Speakers include We the People Growers Association Executive Director Melvin Parson, and Marrow owner Ping Ho

Thursday, Jul. 16 2:00 PM Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds virtual town hall for Multnomah County, OR, constituents

pre town hall media availability 1:15 – 1:30 p.m. PT * For the town hall visit https://tinyurl.com/yacvdthx or call 415-527-5035; access code 199 513 1265

Friday, Jul. 17 9:00 AM Oregon Health Authority Coordinated Care Organizations Metrics and Scoring Committee meeting

By call-in and Zoom. The public may join remotely through Zoom at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617420005?pwd=bjVrbzIrMmhPV2N6ZE40WWtsSEcrZz09 and listen-only conference line at 669-254-5252, meeting ID 161 742 0005, password 725317.

Friday, Jul. 17 12:30 PM Oregon Health Authority Sustainable Health Care Cost Growth Target Implementation Committee meeting

The public can join remotely via Zoom or conference line. Join the Zoom meeting at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1608676112?pwd=ODB4bllQRGo1anpHeit6TGZqOHRFQT09, meeting ID 160 867 6112, password 501322.

Friday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Jul. 19 Brookings-Harbor Azalea Festival – Brookings-Harbor Azalea Festival, marking its upcoming 81st year with an Oregon Heritage Tradition designation by the Oregon Heritage Commission * Postponed from May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Azalea Park, 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Saturday, Jul. 18 – Sunday, Jul. 19 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland virtual bike ride – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland virtual bike ride, with thousands of cyclists taking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

