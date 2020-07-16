Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:45 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested nine people early Thursday as they cleared protesters from two downtown Portland, Oregon, parks. SENT: 110 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

KLAMATH DAMS FERC RULING

Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has been planning for years to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon populations that have dwindled to almost nothing. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON BUDGET:

SALEM, Ore. — The state’s top budget writers have proposed closing two Oregon prisons as lawmakers try to balance a huge budget shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns. By Sara Cline. SENT: 480 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 437 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – the highest daily count in the state since the beginning of the outbreak – as Gov. Kate Brown said children will not have a “normal year” when school resumes. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MASK FASHION

SALEM, Ore. – They can be colorful or come in basic black, make a political statement or just a funny one. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a revised coronavirus restriction, limiting indoor and outdoor social gatherings for counties in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan to 10, down from 50. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 420 words.

SPORTS

BKC NCAA STANDARDIZED TESTING

Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards, calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.” SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

MOUSEKETEER DEATH-TRIAL: Mouseketeer death trial postponed, man released from jail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING HOME: Over 20 test positive for COVID-19 at memory care home.

BOYFRIEND KILLED CHARGE: Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s death.

