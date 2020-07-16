WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
1-5-1
(one, five, one)Keno
01-08-09-13-14-19-20-22-24-31-34-42-51-56-64-67-69-74-76-77
(one, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)Match 4
02-04-06-23
(two, four, six, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $101 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
