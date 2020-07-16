WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

Keno

01-08-09-13-14-19-20-22-24-31-34-42-51-56-64-67-69-74-76-77

(one, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

Match 4

02-04-06-23

(two, four, six, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $97 million