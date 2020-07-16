AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 16 9:00 AM Puget Sound Partnership meeting reconvenes via Zoom

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

For the July 16 session, join the web portion of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92598080111?pwd=SW85MEoxbkJHb3ZLSWZabkxPc2xwQT09 Meeting ID: 925 9808 0111, Password: 714442. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 925 9808 0111, Password: 714442

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 16 8:00 PM Joe Biden launches ‘Biden Climate Voters’ – Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers pre-taped remarks for a virtual climate town hall, launching ‘Biden Climate Voters’ with Washington Governor Jay Inslee

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://live.joebiden.com/c/climate-town-hall

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 17 2:30 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses use of federal troops in Black Lives Matter protests – NDN Talks hosts Democratic Rep Adam Smith, who discusses recent big new stories, from Russian bounties to the use of federal troops in the protests

Weblinks: http://www.ndn.org, https://twitter.com/NDN_NPI

Contacts: NDN, info@ndn.org, 1 202 544 9200

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DZwlclMPQN6sjax9E771Qg

——————–

Friday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Jul. 19 CANCELED: Bite of Seattle – CANCELED: Bite of Seattle event, featuring restaurants, cooking demonstrations, food product companies, entertainment stages with music, craft beer and cider tasting, arts and crafts vendors, and a kids area * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.biteofseattle.com/, https://twitter.com/Biteofseattle, #biteofseattle

Contacts: Trudi Webster, Festivals Inc, Trudiw@festivals-inc.com, 1 425 295 3262

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 18 – Sunday, Jul. 19 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland virtual bike ride – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland virtual bike ride, with thousands of cyclists taking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

Weblinks: https://www.cascade.org/, https://twitter.com/CascadeBicycle

Contacts: Diana Bryant, Cascade Bicycle Club, dianab@cascade.org, 1 206 939 4314