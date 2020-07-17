BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:00 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND PORTLAND, Ore. – The mayor of Portland demanded Friday that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after some detained people on streets distant from federal property they were sent to protect. By Andrew Selsky. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE INDUSTRY

SEATTLE – A Seattle-based cruise line has sold four ships in its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations and subsequently slowed businesses that rely on incoming traffic from the industry. SENT: 310 words.

SUBURBAN-SEATTLE-OFFICER-KILLED

SEATTLE – Charging documents filed in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer say it was the officer’s partner, not the suspect, who fired the deadly shot. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 460 words. AP Photos

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS-THE FUTURE

SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners are focused on their future even during a shortened season. Headlining their group of top prospects is outfielder Jarred Kelenic. By Tim Booth. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF

—CONSTRUCTION BUILDING FIRE: Fire in Everett destroys apartment building construction,

—COACH-RAPE SENTENCE: Former coach who raped teens sentenced to 22 years in prison.

—OREGON-HELICOPTER CRASH: Fatal helicopter crash in Marion County, Oregon.