Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Department of Homeland Security has visited Portland, Oregon, after issuing a scathing statement that called protesters in the liberal city “violent anarchists.” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday that local officials are to blame for not putting an end to what he called “a siege” by protesters who have demonstrated outside the federal courthouse for nearly two months. Federal officers sent to Portland by the Trump administration have escalated tensions. One fired a less-lethal round at a protester’s head, critically injuring him. The mayor and other local officials say they didn’t ask for help from federal law enforcement and have asked them to leave.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists and legal observers will remain exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse until Oct. 30 under an injunction issued by a federal judge Thursday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon issued a 14-day order after a class-action lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon against the Portland Police Bureau and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers. The journalists and observers say they have been targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests. Police are also barred from arresting or using physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon. A deal years in the making would require PacifiCorp to transfer its hydroelectric license to a non-profit commission that has been established to oversee the removal of the dams on the Klamath River. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved only a partial transfer of the license and says PacifiCorp must remain a co-licensee. That could upend the agreement because PacifiCorp doesn’t want any liability in the removal process.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 437 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – the highest daily count in the state since the beginning of the outbreak – as Gov. Kate Brown said children will not have a “normal year” when school resumes. Authorities on Thursday also reported two more deaths, bringing the total coronavirus fatalities in Oregon to at least 437. In a statement on education Brown said most students are in districts that will focus on online learning or a hybrid that limits in-person classroom time. Health officials say the increasing outbreaks in the state are from social gatherings like birthdays, weddings and holidays as well as worksite outbreaks and cases from long term care facilities.