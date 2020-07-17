Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state saw a surge in new claims for unemployment insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt the economy. The Seattle Times reports that for the week ending July 11, workers filed 40,466 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 42.5% increase from the prior week and a marked change after six weeks when claims either fell or rose only modestly. Nationally, initial weekly claims fell roughly 0.8%, to 1.3 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Among the hardest hit sectors in Washington: accommodation and food services, which saw a 47% increase from the previous week, to 4,534 initial claims.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Monday, Washington state counties in the third phase of a four-stage coronavirus reopening plan will have to limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10, down from the current 50. The new restriction was announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. The restriction on gatherings for the 17 counties in Phase 3 does not apply to spiritual services, weddings and funerals at this time. Under the Democrat’s new directive all live indoor and outdoor entertainment would also be banned. me. The announcement comes just days after Inslee announced that a statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28.

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Superior Court says it’s ready to resume jury trials this month _ but in a drastically altered format, thanks to the pandemic. The court hasn’t had a jury trial since March, and in an announcement Thursday it said there’s a backlog of 800 criminal trials and “countless” civil trials. Among the key changes is that the Meydenbauer Center, an event space and theater in Bellevue, has been enlisted as a temporary courthouse to provide more space for social distancing. Court spokeswoman Amy Roe wrote that jurors will no longer report for jury duty in groups, but will complete an orientation and answer case-specific questionnaires online. Jury selection will be done largely by video conference.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are trying to get control of the latest coronavirus outbreak after four workers and one patient tested positive. To date, 38 employees at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine patients got the disease. One patient died. Last week, a hospital security guard became symptomatic and tested positive, and on Friday a patient on the criminal ward also tested positive. He was the first patient to get COVID-19 since April 30. This week also saw a jump in cases. On Tuesday three staff members from two different wards tested positive.