Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Top Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez has suffered a hairline fracture of his left wrist during a practice. The 19-year-old dived for a ball during a defensive drill and jammed his wrist. He left the field with a trainer and manager Scott Servais said X-rays revealed the fracture. Rodriguez will have additional tests on the injury. Rodriguez was going to be on Seattle’s taxi squad for the upcoming season but is considered one of the top prospects in the organization. He has been rated among the top 20 prospects in all of baseball heading into the season.

BRADETON, Fla. (AP) — New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is checking in periodically from the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy. She is offering her thoughts on her rookie season at the WNBA bubble as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the first installment, Ionescu talks about arriving in Florida for the season and what she’s been up to over the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic.