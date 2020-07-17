Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND — Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.” By Andrew Selskyand Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 630 words. With AP Photos.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

BOISE — Nearly 25,000 people returned to work in June as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%, the Idaho Department of Labor said Friday. The agency attributed last month’s 3.4% drop to the state’s economy reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 200 words.