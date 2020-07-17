Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESCUE MONEY

Idaho county sues state over coronavirus rescue money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit filed by an Idaho county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money. Bonner County in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court contends that Treasury Department guidelines require the state to simply distribute the rescue money to cities and counties based on population. State officials instead tied allocations to payroll expenses for first responders as a way to reduce property taxes. Local governments face a Friday deadline to sign up to receive the money.

MAN SHOOTS-GROUP

Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The Spokesman-Review reports 24-year-old Austin Sherper of Whitefish was arrested Sunday following a standoff with a SWAT unit. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Police responded to reports of a shooting behind a bar Saturday night and found Zachary Lyons with gunshot wounds. Lyons and his wife, Kayla, who sustained injuries to her face, were taken to a hospital. Both have been released. Sherper is being held on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

TORTURED PET VIDEOS-SOCIAL MEDIA

Tortured pet videos posted on social media; woman arrested

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott of Kokomo was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos. Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed. Police in Boise, Idaho started an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos.

GLIDER ACCIDENT-LAWSUIT

Aviation company denies negligence in fatal Wyoming accident

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — An aviation company disputes a claim it is responsible for the death of a glider passenger in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of a victim in a Wyoming crash. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Teton Aviation was named in a wrongful death case stemming from the 2018 accident in Grand Teton National Park. The son of David Ross of Salt Lake City filed the lawsuit in Teton County District Court against the aviation company, listed in court documents as Teton Avjet LLC. Ross was flying with pilot Kristine Ciesinski, who also perished in the accident.

AP-US-KLAMATH-DAMS-FERC-RULING

Agency throws curveball in largest U.S. dam demolition plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon. A deal years in the making would require PacifiCorp to transfer its hydroelectric license to a non-profit commission that has been established to oversee the removal of the dams on the Klamath River. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved only a partial transfer of the license and says PacifiCorp must remain a co-licensee. That could upend the agreement because PacifiCorp doesn’t want any liability in the removal process.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACK TO SCHOOL

Parents weigh time and safety to make back-to-school choices

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Many Idaho parents who want their kids to attend school online during the coronavirus pandemic can get computer equipment and even lunches provided by their school district. But they’ll need to supply plenty of time — the Boise School District estimates parents will need between two and four hours a day to help online students. Spokesman Dan Hollar says the district has comprehensive plans to keep kids and staffers safe in school buildings. But Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says that the high rate of COVID-19 infections in the Boise region makes it nearly impossible to prevent the virus from spreading in schools.