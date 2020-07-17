Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

US official visits Portland, calls protesters ‘anarchists’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Department of Homeland Security has visited Portland, Oregon, after issuing a scathing statement that called protesters in the liberal city “violent anarchists.” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday that local officials are to blame for not putting an end to what he called “a siege” by protesters who have demonstrated outside the federal courthouse for nearly two months. Federal officers sent to Portland by the Trump administration have escalated tensions. One fired a less-lethal round at a protester’s head, critically injuring him. The mayor and other local officials say they didn’t ask for help from federal law enforcement and have asked them to leave.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACLU LAWSUIT

Press, legal observers remain exempt from dispersal orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists and legal observers will remain exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse until Oct. 30 under an injunction issued by a federal judge Thursday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon issued a 14-day order after a class-action lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon against the Portland Police Bureau and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers. The journalists and observers say they have been targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests. Police are also barred from arresting or using physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer.

AP-US-KLAMATH-DAMS-FERC-RULING

Agency throws curveball in largest U.S. dam demolition plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon. A deal years in the making would require PacifiCorp to transfer its hydroelectric license to a non-profit commission that has been established to oversee the removal of the dams on the Klamath River. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved only a partial transfer of the license and says PacifiCorp must remain a co-licensee. That could upend the agreement because PacifiCorp doesn’t want any liability in the removal process.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID case record in OR, Brown says school won’t be ‘normal’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 437 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – the highest daily count in the state since the beginning of the outbreak – as Gov. Kate Brown said children will not have a “normal year” when school resumes. Authorities on Thursday also reported two more deaths, bringing the total coronavirus fatalities in Oregon to at least 437. In a statement on education Brown said most students are in districts that will focus on online learning or a hybrid that limits in-person classroom time. Health officials say the increasing outbreaks in the state are from social gatherings like birthdays, weddings and holidays as well as worksite outbreaks and cases from long term care facilities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON BUDGET

Close prisons, save schools? OR faces tough budget options

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state’s top budget writers have proposed closing two Oregon prisons as lawmakers try to balance a huge budget shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns. In May, state economists predicted that a hit to income taxes, lottery revenue and business sales could result in Oregon taking in $2.7 billion less than expected for the two year budget cycle that ends in June 2021. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that lawmakers are considering shutting the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution and the Warner Creek Correctional Facility, prisons that can hold a combined 795 inmates. At the same time, lawmakers have prioritized protecting the $9 billion state school fund, which pays for K-12 education in the state.

MOUSEKETEER DEATH-TRIAL

Mouseketeer death trial postponed, man released from jail

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter in the death of a former child actor who lived southern Oregon has been released from jail, and his trial won’t start until at least December. The Mail Tribune reports 37-year-old Daniel Burda was ordered released from the Jackson County Jail while the Jackson County District Attorney’s office appeals a judge’s ruling this week that dramatically restricts the evidence they’ll be able to present to a jury. Burda faces second-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and other charges in the death of 76-year-old Dennis Day, who was a cast member on Walt Disney’s “Mickey Mouse Club” television series in the 1950s.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

Over 20 test positive for COVID-19 at memory care home

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say more than 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center in Bend. The Bulletin reports after four days of testing staff and residents, contact tracers are working to determine the origin of the infection, according to Deschutes County Health Services director Dr. George Conway. He says one person tested positive on Saturday. Over the weekend, county health officials started testing residents and staff as they came to work. Conway says not all the test results are in. He says most who have tested positive are residents along with some workers.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MASK-FASHION

Animal print, beads or plain black, masks become about style

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Masks made of cotton and other washable materials have become a big seller and fashion item as face coverings have been increasingly mandated to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Sales are expected to get another boost after Britain and France announced this week that they will require masks in public indoor spaces. At least 25 U.S. states also are requiring masks in many indoor situations. Vogue magazine has listed 100 “aesthetically pleasing” selections of masks, while styles worn by politicians are driving sales. Etsy is seeing revenue jump from mask sales at the online crafts marketplace.