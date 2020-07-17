Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Jobless claims jump in Washington amid virus outbreak

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state saw a surge in new claims for unemployment insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt the economy. The Seattle Times reports that for the week ending July 11, workers filed 40,466 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 42.5% increase from the prior week and a marked change after six weeks when claims either fell or rose only modestly. Nationally, initial weekly claims fell roughly 0.8%, to 1.3 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Among the hardest hit sectors in Washington: accommodation and food services, which saw a 47% increase from the previous week, to 4,534 initial claims.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Social gatherings for Phase 3 counties to be limited to 10

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Monday, Washington state counties in the third phase of a four-stage coronavirus reopening plan will have to limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10, down from the current 50. The new restriction was announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. The restriction on gatherings for the 17 counties in Phase 3 does not apply to spiritual services, weddings and funerals at this time. Under the Democrat’s new directive all live indoor and outdoor entertainment would also be banned. me. The announcement comes just days after Inslee announced that a statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28.

KING COUNTY-JURY TRIALS

King County Superior Court to resume holding jury trials

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Superior Court says it’s ready to resume jury trials this month _ but in a drastically altered format, thanks to the pandemic. The court hasn’t had a jury trial since March, and in an announcement Thursday it said there’s a backlog of 800 criminal trials and “countless” civil trials. Among the key changes is that the Meydenbauer Center, an event space and theater in Bellevue, has been enlisted as a temporary courthouse to provide more space for social distancing. Court spokeswoman Amy Roe wrote that jurors will no longer report for jury duty in groups, but will complete an orientation and answer case-specific questionnaires online. Jury selection will be done largely by video conference.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

4 workers, 1 patient at psychiatric hospital have COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are trying to get control of the latest coronavirus outbreak after four workers and one patient tested positive. To date, 38 employees at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine patients got the disease. One patient died. Last week, a hospital security guard became symptomatic and tested positive, and on Friday a patient on the criminal ward also tested positive. He was the first patient to get COVID-19 since April 30. This week also saw a jump in cases. On Tuesday three staff members from two different wards tested positive.

BRIDGE CIVIL EMERGENCY

West Seattle Bridge declared a ‘civil emergency’ by mayor

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has declared the cracked high-rise West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency. The Seattle Times reports the declaration, issued Thursday, may increase the odds of winning federal or state money. Durkan also seeks to speed up repairs or replacement by skipping layers of city regulation regarding competitive bidding, budget limits or employment of temporary workers. Meanwhile, the city’s seven-member engineering panel says it’s possible to repair the 36-year-old concrete bridge, closed since March 23 because of dangerous shear cracks. But the panel’s letter leaves many questions unanswered, such as how many lanes could operate if the bridge is fixed, or whether repairs are affordable.

SPECIAL PROSECUTOR-PERJURY

Misconduct allegation dismissed in US Attorney killing case

SEATTLE (AP) — A special prosecutor dismissed a misconduct allegation against an attorney in connection with a purported witness to the killing of a former prosecutor. The Seattle Times reported that Shawna Reid, the first individual to have been indicted in connection to the killing of U.S. Attorney Thomas Wales, told FBI agents that a “Suspect #1” had boasted that he had been a part of a “murder of a “judge or attorney that lives on top of a hill.’” But Reid denied making those statements to the FBI when speaking before a grand jury in Feb. 2018. She was later indicted on perjury and obstruction charges.

SHOOTING SENTENCE

Washington state man sentenced to 20 years for shooting wife

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for shooting his wife in the legs during an argument. The Kitsap Sun reported Melvin Antonio Xavier III pleaded guilty in May to second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and fourth-degree assault. Xavier also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and violation of a court order for asking his wife to recant her story. A Kitsap County Superior Court judge sentenced him July 7 to serve 236 months of incarceration. Xavier says he fell victim to methamphetamine after four years of sobriety.

SHORELINE-SUSPECT SHOT

Sheriff: Detectives kill man who stabbed passerby and dog

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says detectives in Shoreline shot and killed a man who had stabbed a 62-year-old dog-walker and his dog, and who had also attacked another person. The 62-year-old called 911 at 6 a.m. Thursday to say he had been stabbed by someone who had been following him as he returned home from a walk. The assailant then stabbed the dog and ran off. The sheriff’s office said a fight ensued when two detectives found the suspect, and the detectives shot him. The victim and his dog were reported to be in stable condition.

OFFICER VEHICULAR ASSAULT

Police officer pleads not guilty to vehicular assault

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an investigation that determined he was driving more than twice the speed limit when he struck another vehicle, injuring its passengers. The Spokesman-Review reports officer Michael Brunner appeared before a judge Wednesday to be arraigned on two charges of vehicular assault. Through his attorney Brunner declined to comment to the newspaper after the hearing. An investigation by Washington State Patrol released last week found Brunner was going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone immediately before hitting another car at an intersection on March 25. Brunner was in his police vehicle, but was not speeding to an emergency.

AP-US-KLAMATH-DAMS-FERC-RULING

Agency throws curveball in largest U.S. dam demolition plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon. A deal years in the making would require PacifiCorp to transfer its hydroelectric license to a non-profit commission that has been established to oversee the removal of the dams on the Klamath River. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved only a partial transfer of the license and says PacifiCorp must remain a co-licensee. That could upend the agreement because PacifiCorp doesn’t want any liability in the removal process.