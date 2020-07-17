AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 17.

Friday, Jul. 17 1:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Federal Way, meeting with South King County elected leaders (1:00 PM PDT), South King County Public Health officials and community partners (2:00 PM PDT); South King County business partners (3:00 PM PDT); and holding a media availability, Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S (4:00 PM PDT)

Location: Federal Way, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920

The meetings are FYI only for reporters, however the governor will hold a media availability following the series of meetings. * As per the governor’s statewide order, participants must be masked and physical distancing will be maintained.

Friday, Jul. 17 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Bellingham, WA, touring local transportation projects, 210 Lottie Street, Bellingham, WA (1:00 PM PDT) and visiting a Whatcom County coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site, 1445 Puget Street (2:34 PM PDT)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn during these events. Please RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Friday, Jul. 17 2:30 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses use of federal troops in Black Lives Matter protests – NDN Talks hosts Democratic Rep Adam Smith, who discusses recent big new stories, from Russian bounties to the use of federal troops in the protests

Weblinks: http://www.ndn.org, https://twitter.com/NDN_NPI

Contacts: NDN, info@ndn.org, 1 202 544 9200

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DZwlclMPQN6sjax9E771Qg

Friday, Jul. 17 – Sunday, Jul. 19 CANCELED: Bite of Seattle – CANCELED: Bite of Seattle event, featuring restaurants, cooking demonstrations, food product companies, entertainment stages with music, craft beer and cider tasting, arts and crafts vendors, and a kids area * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.biteofseattle.com/, https://twitter.com/Biteofseattle, #biteofseattle

Contacts: Trudi Webster, Festivals Inc, Trudiw@festivals-inc.com, 1 425 295 3262

Saturday, Jul. 18 – Sunday, Jul. 19 Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland virtual bike ride – Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland virtual bike ride, with thousands of cyclists taking the 206-mile route virtually between the two cities

Weblinks: https://www.cascade.org/, https://twitter.com/CascadeBicycle

Contacts: Diana Bryant, Cascade Bicycle Club, dianab@cascade.org, 1 206 939 4314