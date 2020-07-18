Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland is demanding that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after some detained people on streets distant from federal property they were sent to protect. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Trump is looking for a confrontation in the hopes of winning political points elsewhere. The protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes between smaller groups and the police. The unrest has caused divisions in a city that prides itself on its activism and progressive reputation.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Friday, as officials continue to urge residents to stay apart to slow community spread of the disease. In addition there were five newly-reported COVID-19 related deaths, including a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions. The total amount of confirmed cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 13,800. The death toll is 254.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead following a helicopter crash in rural Marion County, Oregon. Deputies were called to Mehama, about 25 miles southeast of Salem, around 9 a.m. Friday for reports of the crash. Prior to the crash the helicopter had been spraying a nearby Christmas tree field. Emergency crews found the 1960 Hiller helicopter in a tree line near the field.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Salem, Oregon, was shot early Friday morning and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Statesman Journal reports the suspect fled the scene to a nearby home. Officers were working to apprehend the suspect and said there was no threat to the pubic. Other details weren’t immediately available.