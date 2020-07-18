Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Charging documents filed in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer say it was the officer’s partner, not the suspect, who fired the deadly shot. Prosecutors charged Henry Eugene Washington on Friday with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop, saying that but for his actions, Shoop would still be alive. They said that Washington began firing into the patrol car after he was pulled over Monday night. Shoop and his partner returned fire, and one of the bullets the partner fired from the passenger seat struck Shoop, who was driving, in the head.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based cruise line has sold four ships in its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations and subsequently slowed businesses that rely on incoming traffic from the industry. KING-TV reported that Holland America Line made the announcement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended a ban on cruises in U.S. waters until the end of September. The company says all cruises booked on the four ships will be canceled or changed. Shops and restaurants at the port have also struggled since businesses have relied on tourists for income.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokane assistant football coach who raped two teenage girls in 2018 has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison. The Spokesman-Review reports 31-year-old Charles Eglet was sentenced Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Frem Nielsen also sentenced Eglet to lifetime supervision once he leaves prison. Court records say Eglet was arrested in August 2018 after he’d met and raped a 14-year-old twice, using Snapchat to communicate with her and solicit pornographic images. Court documents say Eglet also raped a 15-year-old girl after communicating with her over the social media platform.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have started to investigate the cause of a large structure fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction near the Everett waterfront and caused other damage Thursday. The Seattle Times reported that the Everett Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:45 p.m. on the south building of the Waterfront Place Apartments at Fisherman’s Harbor. The fire was contained by 9:30 p.m. Everett fire spokesperson Rachel Doniger reported a firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns. No other injuries were reported. The cost of the damage has not yet been estimated.